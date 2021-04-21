Live

Watch CBSN Live

Marine recruit commits suicide amid widespread hazing

The U.S. Marine Corps said a recruit killed himself in March. This comes amid alleged widespread hazing at Parris Island, and twenty officers could face charges. Marine Corps Times columnist Jeffery Schogol joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.