Marijuana laws challenging workplace drug testing More than a third of American private employers have drug testing policies for their workers in accordance with the federal drug-free workplace act. But, times have changed since that law was passed 25 years ago. 23 states have legalized medical marijuana and voters in Colorado and Washington State have legalized recreational pot. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how employers balance “zero tolerance” with these more lenient laws.