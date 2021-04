Maria Sharapova reacts to reduced doping suspension Tennis star Maria Sharapova is preparing to return to the professional game in April. The world's top court for sports cut her two-year doping suspension by nine months on Tuesday. The five-time Grand Slam champion was punished after testing positive for a heart medication that she used for years before it was banned by regulators. She spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose on his PBS program.