Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Dr. Birx Interview
Biden's First 100 Days
Coronavirus Crisis
Assault On The U.S. Capitol
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Bipartisan group of senators meets with White House on COVID plan
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces run for governor of Arkansas
Birx on the Trump White House, the politics of the pandemic and more
Buccaneers and Chiefs advance to Super Bowl
Judge blocks release of alleged "zip tie guy" from Capitol riot
Billionaire wealth soars, as millions fall into poverty: Oxfam
Miami Heat to use COVID-sniffing dogs to screen fans at games
Biden expected to repeal Trump's transgender military ban
The Bidens' dogs arrive at White House
Biden's First 100 Days
Bipartisan group of senators meet with White House on COVID plan
Coverage of the new administration
Biden expected to repeal Trump's transgender military ban
Biden to reimpose COVID-19 travel ban that Trump lifted
Fauci says goal of 100 million shots in 100 days "is a floor, not a ceiling"
Biden signs orders to streamline stimulus checks, expand food stamps
Biden announces mask mandate for interstate travel
ICE starts 100-day moratorium on some deportations
Biden unveils COVID strategy with slate of executive orders
Some states want to buy their own vaccines. Biden administration says no.
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Margaret Brennan reveals insights from her Dr. Birx interview
"Face The Nation's" Margaret Brennan discusses her wide-ranging and revealing interview with former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue