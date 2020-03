Mardi Gras may have fueled Louisiana outbreak... Louisiana has seen coronavirus cases skyrocket, particularly in New Orleans, the city at the center of the state's outbreak. Officials estimate the city could run out of ventilators by the first week of April. Doctors and elected officials believe that New Orleans' annual Mardi Gras celebrations helped accelerate the virus' spread. Omar Villafranca speaks to a woman who believes her husband was infected during the event.