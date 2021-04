Marco Rubio's fate is in the hands of Florida voters Marco Rubio has had an underwhelming run since Super Tuesday on March 1. Should he lose the Florida Primary next Tuesday, the Republican candidate may be forced to drop out. His rivals -- front-runner Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz -- have suggested Rubio bow out before Florida votes, saving him the embarrassment of a loss. CBS News' Steve Chaggaris and Washington Post's Catherine Rampell join CBSN with more on Rubio's chances.