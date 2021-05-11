Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sen. Marco Rubio response to school shooting

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio told CBS Miami that "we don't know" how the suspected gunman came into possession of the weapon he used. Rubio said gun violence is an "ongoing part of the conversation" in Washington.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.