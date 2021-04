Marco Rubio on San Bernardino attack, gun rights The senate voted Wednesday night to repeal much of Obamacare, but it failed to pass new gun control measures. They included an expansion of background checks to gun shows and online purchases and preventing those on the terror watchlist from buying guns or ammunition. Four Republican senators voted in favor of expanded background checks, but presidential candidate Marco Rubio was not among them. Rubio joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the issue of gun violence in the U.S.