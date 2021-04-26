Live

Marco Rubio grills Rex Tillerson on Putin, Russia

Sen. Marco Rubio grills Rex Tillerson about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tillerson says he would not call Putin a war criminal; and Rubio reacts by explaining Russia's role in the Syrian conflict.
