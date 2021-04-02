Live

Marco Rubio gets in race for 2016

Freshman Senator Marco Rubio has joined Rand Paul and Ted Cruz in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Rubio told supporters in Miami he feels "uniquely qualified." Manuel Bojorquez reports.
