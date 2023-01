March for Life returns to Washington, D.C. Thousands of abortion rights opponents took part in the annual "March for Life" rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday, the first since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. This Sunday marks 50 years since the landmark Supreme Court ruling that established the legal right to an abortion. A recent CBS News poll found that more than six in ten Americans want abortion in their state to be legal in all or most cases.