Marc Maron on his dark, deeply personal new HBO special Comedian and podcast host Marc Maron is out with his first HBO special, "Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark," which covers difficult topics, like grappling with his father's dementia and the sudden death of his partner, director Lynn Shelton. Maron tells Anthony Mason about his writing process, the unexpected success of his podcast, "WTF," and turning his grief into comedy.