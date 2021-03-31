Live

Marathoner hits the wall -- keeps going

In a moment that's as hard to watch as it is inspiring, Hyvon Ngetich crawls to the finish line at the 2015 Austin Marathon. Manuel Bojorquez has the story of what's being called one of the bravest moments in marathon history.
