Many voters of color concerned over impact of new voting rules, CBS News study finds A CBS News study shows minority voters fear many voting proposals currently under legislative review could negatively impact their voting process. However, a majority of Americans despite their racial group, age, or political party, back other changes like Voter ID requirements and automatic voter registration, data shows. CBS News' deputy director of elections and data analytics Kabir Khanna joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his analysis.