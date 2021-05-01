Live

Watch CBSN Live

Many Trump voters stay loyal despite controversy

CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds talked with Trump voters in Illinois to see if he still has their support. Despite all the White House controversy, many who voted for him are still backing him. Reynolds shares their viewpoints with CBSN.
