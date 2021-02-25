Many Latinos are hesitant to receive COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows The Biden administration faces several hurdles to inoculating the U.S. against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, including hesitancy among Latino communities. A recent poll shows nearly half of Latinos in the U.S. will wait and see how the vaccine affects those who receive the shot. Professor Iris Lopez, the director of the Latin American and Latino Studies Program at City College of New York, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the history of mistrust among Latinos with the medical community.