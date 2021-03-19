Live

Many Americans unsure about financial know-how

A survey by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling finds that 41 percent of Americans would grade themselves a "C" or lower when it comes to financial literacy. Jill Schlesinger reports on that and more in her look at the business week ahead.
