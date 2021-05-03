Live

Watch CBSN Live

Manscaping: When body hair just has to go

Be it trimming, waxing, or body hair removal, personal grooming for men - a.k.a. manscaping - has become more popular than ever. Mo Rocca looks into the before-and-after effects. Originally broadcast July 28, 2013.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.