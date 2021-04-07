Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man's act of kindness spreads

Chris Rosati’s mission to spread kindness is proving to be wildly successful. Hundreds of kids have taken up projects to help their community after being inspired by Rosati’s campaign. CBS News’ Steve Hartman has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.