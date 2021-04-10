Manhunt underway in France as troops deploy in wake of Paris attacks French president, François Hollande said this morning ISIS is to blame for the attack that brought terror in the city of light in what he calls “an act of war.” Overnight, he mobilized 15,000 soldiers, after the deadliest violence in Paris since World War II. At least 127 people are confirmed dead after half a dozen attacks from a soccer match to a concert a hall. All eight of the known terrorists are dead and seven blew themselves up, but the manhunt for accomplices has just started. A state of emergency is in place across France with border checkpoints in effect. The world is rushing to help with Germany offering special anti terror unit.