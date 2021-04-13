Live

Manhunt underway for 3 escaped convicts

Police have asked for the public's help in finding three men who escaped a maximum-security jail in southern California. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on how they got out, and what's being done to find them.
