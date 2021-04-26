Live

Manhunt in Orlando for man who killed deputy

An Orlando, Florida, police officer was killed after she confronted a murder suspect in a WalMart. The shooting prompted a massive manhunt, in which another officer died in an auto accident. Omar Villafranca reports.
