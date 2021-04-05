Live

Manhunt in New Orleans for cop's killer

Authorities in New Orleans are searching for the gunman accused of killing a veteran cop. As Vinita Nair reports, the officer was attacked Saturday morning as he was transporting the handcuffed suspect to jail.
