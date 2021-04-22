Live

Watch CBSN Live

Manhunt for Washington mall shooter underway

Following a mass shooting at a mall, an intense manhunt is underway about 60 miles north of Seattle. Five people are dead, and the suspect, described as a male in his teens or 20s, is on the run. Carter Evans reports.
