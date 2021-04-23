Live

Watch CBSN Live

Manhunt for Michael Vance ends in Oklahoma

After a week-long manhunt, Michael Vance died violently in Oklahoma Sunday night at the hands of law enforcement. Vance allegedly terrorized the state over eight days, killing, carjacking and threatening more violence. David Begnaud reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.