Manhunt for Maine shooting suspect accused of killing at least 18 At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, officials say. The suspect, identified by police as 40-year-old Robert R. Card, was at large. CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano has the latest from Maine, and Richard Esposito, a CBS News contributor and former NYPD deputy commissioner, joins CBS News with analysis and safety tips as law enforcement looks for Card.