Live

Watch CBSN Live

Manhunt for gunmen after two Florida cops shot

A manhunt is underway for the gunmen responsible for an ambush-style attack on two Florida police officers. Fellow Miami-Dade officers used a pickup truck overnight to rush the plain clothes officers to the hospital. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.