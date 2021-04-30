Live

Watch CBSN Live

Manhunt continues for suspect in Facebook killing

After killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland on Easter Sunday, suspect Steve Stephens has gone missing. As the search widens beyond Ohio, CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds joins CBSN with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.