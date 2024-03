Manhattan D.A. says he's willing to delay Trump's "hush money" trial by up to 30 days Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told a judge on Thursday that he's "not opposed" to delaying former President Donald Trump's New York "hush money" case by up to 30 days. The news comes on the same day Trump's legal team motioned to dismiss the federal classified documents case in Florida. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more.