Manchin's stance on child tax credit likely to stall Build Back Better into 2022 Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is resisting a one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit in President Biden's roughly $2 trillion dollar social and climate spending package. The Democrat's stance on the provision is likely to delay passage of the bill until next year. Yeganeh Torbati, an economic policy investigative reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss Manchin's opposition.