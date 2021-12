Manchin pulls support for Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending plan Senator Joe Manchin announced Sunday that he will not be supporting President Biden's social spending plan, Build Back Better. WIth only 50 Democrats in the Senate, the party needed every party member to support the plan, meaning his refusal to support could be a fatal blow to the bill as it is written. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Lana Zak to discuss the update.