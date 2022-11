Managing Alzheimer's disease risk factors as potential new treatments emerge Actor Chris Hemsworth revealed he is taking a break from acting after discovering he carries two copies of a gene associated with high risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Dona Kim Murphey, a neurologist and co-founder of Prognosus, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss ways to lower your risk of developing the disease, and the potential impact of an experimental drug that may lower the rate of cognitive decline.