Man with ties to Natalee Holloway case killed in attempted kidnapping A man reportedly linked to the main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of missing teen Natalee Holloway was killed while trying to kidnap a woman in Florida, police said. John Ludwick was friends with Joran Van der Sloot, who was suspected in Holloway's disappearance in Aruba, and a private investigator has claimed that Ludwick admitted helping dig up Holloway's remains and cremate them. Kim Powell of CBS affiliate WINK-TV reports from North Port, Florida.