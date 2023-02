Man who threw Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue wanted by police Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was seen on video trying to firebomb a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey, just north of Newark. The state's governor, Phil Murphy, visited the synagogue and met with local faith leaders on Tuesday night. He spoke with CBS News about how dangerous national rhetoric has led to a need to better secure schools and places of worship.