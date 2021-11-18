Live

Man who pleaded guilty to rape avoids jail time

Christopher Belter pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting four teenage girls. He was sentenced to probation instead of jail time. One of his victims is speaking out. Mola Lenghi shares her story.
