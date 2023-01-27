Man who maced officer on Jan. 6 to be sentenced. He later died: CBS News Flash Jan. 27, 2023 The rioter who maced Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick on January 6 will be sentenced today. Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to spraying Sicknick, who died the next day of natural causes. An FDA advisory panel voted to switch to one COVID-19 vaccine formula.They'd like to see the covid vaccine offered more like an annual flu shot. And -- the selfie king of Colorado is – a bear! This one in Boulder went viral after snapping 400 selfies on a wildlife camera.