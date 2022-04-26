Man who had murder conviction overturned may have to go back to prison A Florida man who was freed from prison last year could be headed back after a higher court reinstated his original murder conviction. Crosley Green was convicted in 1990 of murdering 22-year-old Charles Flynn the year before. He spent 32 years in prison before his conviction was overturned by a federal judge in 2018 after new evidence emerged. Now a higher court has ruled against him. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has been covering the ups and downs of this case for more than two decades. She reports on the latest developments.