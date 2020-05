Man uses 3D printing to help health care workers on front lines of pandemic A New Jersey man found an innovative solution after hearing that face masks irritate some health care workers' ears. Javed Ali taught himself how to use a 3-D printer to print so-called "ear-savers" to keep masks tied behind hospital employees' heads, taking the strain off the ears and featuring messages like "stay strong" and "hero at work." Five members of Ali's own family were diagnosed with coronavirus.