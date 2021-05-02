Live

Man takes mother on bucket list adventure

Sian Pierre gave his mother a hard time growing up with not much money. But since she got fired from her job, he's showing her just how grateful he is by helping her fulfill her bucket list, one trip at a time. Steve Hartman reports.
