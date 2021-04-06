Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man swipes bag containing $141,000 cash

A man is caught on camera stealing a bag of cash worth $141,000 after an ATM worker accidentally left it on the side of a curb. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Vladimir Duthiers have more on what happened next.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.