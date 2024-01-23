Watch CBS News

Man suspected of killing 8 in Illinois found dead

The man suspected of killing eight people across three locations in Illinois has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Charlie De Mar has more on the spate of violent attacks and how the suspect was found more than 1,000 miles away.
