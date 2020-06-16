Man shot as protesters clash with civilian militia over Spanish conquistador statue in New Mexico A man was shot Monday night at a protest in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Demonstrators were trying to tear down the statue, while clashing with members of a self-appointed armed civilian militia who had vowed to protect it. The victim is in critical, but stable condition. Several people, believed to be militia members involved in the shooting, are now in custody while police investigate.