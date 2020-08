Man sets R.V. on fire by dowsing it with gas after a family fight A man has been arrested and accused of attempted murder after throwing gasoline on an R.V. and setting it on fire with his father-in-law and wife inside. Surveillance video shows Ricky Luppino telling his son-in-law, Joshua Ford, to leave a motor home after a family fight. Ford is then seen grabbing a 5-gallon tank of gasoline, throwing it on the R.V., and setting it on fire with his wife and father-in-law inside.