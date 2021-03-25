Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man seen in surveillance video says he was trying to help missing student

A man shown on surveillance video apparently following missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham told police he was trying to help the teen before he saw another man approach her and put his arm around her. In the surveillance video taken from a pizza shop on Charlottesville’s pedestrian mall early Saturday, he is seen stepping into a doorway as Graham walks past him. After she passes, he starts walking behind her.
