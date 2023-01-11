Man seen in picture sitting at Nancy Pelosi's desk during Jan. 6 attack now on trial The trial of an Arkansas man who went viral after participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection is underway in federal court. A photograph taken during the attack shows Richard Barnett with his foot on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discussed the trial and a new House select committee to investigate federal agencies.