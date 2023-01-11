Watch CBS News

Man seen in picture sitting at Nancy Pelosi's desk during Jan. 6 attack now on trial

The trial of an Arkansas man who went viral after participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection is underway in federal court. A photograph taken during the attack shows Richard Barnett with his foot on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discussed the trial and a new House select committee to investigate federal agencies.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.