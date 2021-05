Man killed by officers in "SWATing" prank, police say A 28-year-old was shot and killed by police after officers were called to his house in a "SWATing" prank, police said. SWATing is when officers are told people are being held hostage at a location. Wichita police said they are trying to determine who called and said a man had been killed and his family is being held hostage. CBS affiliate KWCH reports.