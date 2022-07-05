Man held as person of interest in Illinois 4th of July parade shooting: CBS News Flash July 5, 2022 Police have captured a 21-year-old man they’re calling a person of interest in the shooting attack that left six people dead at an Illinois 4th of July parade. An 11-year-old boy died in what his mom says was a “tragic freak accident” with fireworks in Indiana. And swimmer Ryan Lochte says he’ll auction off six of his 12 Olympic medals, with the money going to a charity for terminally ill children.