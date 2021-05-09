Live

Man gets life sentence for killing infant

A Michigan man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend's baby two years ago. Scott Jurewicz apologized to the courtroom before his sentencing. CBSN has the latest on the reaction from the judge.
