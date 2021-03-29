Live

Man flips over tracks in Boston

Dylan Polin, a 23-year-old from Norwood who teaches the acrobatic street sport of parkour flipped over the Red Line tracks in Boston to show off his skills. MTA called his act incredibly foolish. Transit police are looking into it
