Man fights to save urban farm from eviction

Ron Finley's grass-roots work has inspired green thumbs around the world; but now, the self-proclaimed "Gangsta Gardener" of south Los Angeles is fighting to save his own urban farm from eviction. CBS News' Mireya Villarreal has the story.
